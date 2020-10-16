Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €149.35 ($175.70).

HNR1 stock traded down €2.60 ($3.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €128.70 ($151.41). The company had a trading volume of 117,022 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €136.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €142.83. Hannover Rück SE has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

