HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

HRGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Liberum Capital raised shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.098 per share. This is a positive change from HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

About HARGREAVES LANS/ADR

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

