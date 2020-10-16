HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

HRGLY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR stock opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.25. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.098 per share. This is a positive change from HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

About HARGREAVES LANS/ADR

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

