Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $210.35

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $210.35 and traded as low as $207.00. Hargreaves Services shares last traded at $214.00, with a volume of 41,426 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 213.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 210.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 million and a P/E ratio of 16.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, sourcing, processing, blending, moving, and handling coal in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and operates surface coal mines; provides earthworks and mining services to various projects; offers underground mining services, such as mining consultancy, contract services, and project management; and provides solid fuels to the industrial and power generation markets.

