Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

HCAP stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 19.44 and a quick ratio of 19.44. Harvest Capital Credit has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 46.26%. The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,546.91. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,585 shares of company stock valued at $54,160. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.67% of Harvest Capital Credit as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

