Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€25.50” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FNTN. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.29) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.34 ($23.93).

Shares of freenet stock opened at €17.13 ($20.15) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.26. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

