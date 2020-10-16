Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) a €34.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DUE. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.68 ($34.92).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) stock traded down €1.36 ($1.60) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €27.30 ($32.12). 282,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.82. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 12 month high of €32.90 ($38.71). The business’s 50-day moving average is €26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.29.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

