Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HWKN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hawkins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Hawkins stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.80 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Hawkins will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 3,448 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $171,606.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,993.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 5,266 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $311,325.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 20.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

