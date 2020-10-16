HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,585 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 134.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,766 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 12,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $287.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.78. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

