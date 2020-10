HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,585 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 134.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,766 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 12,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $287.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.78. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

