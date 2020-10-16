HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.3% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

Shares of DIS opened at $127.36 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $230.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.78.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

