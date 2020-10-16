HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company which seeks to acquire and grow attractive businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Manufacturing, Marine Services, Insurance, Utilities, Telecommunications, Life Sciences and Other. Its operating subsidiaries consists of Schuff International Inc., is a steel fabricator and erector primarily in the United States and Global Marine Systems Limited, provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. HC2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of HCHC stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. HC2 has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.06.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.65. HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HC2 will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the first quarter worth $1,237,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HC2 by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HC2 by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 89,599 shares in the last quarter. Springowl Associates LLC grew its holdings in HC2 by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Springowl Associates LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in HC2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 41.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

