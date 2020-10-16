HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HDS. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Shares of HDS stock opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13. HD Supply has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.90.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HD Supply will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,073.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $9,104,148.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 770,581 shares of company stock worth $32,105,516 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter worth $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the first quarter valued at $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 172.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in HD Supply by 20.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.