Head-To-Head Comparison: Covia (NYSE:CVIA) vs. Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) and Covia (NYSE:CVIA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Covia shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Covia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Centrus Energy and Covia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $209.70 million 0.55 -$16.50 million ($2.54) -4.11 Covia $1.60 billion 0.05 -$1.29 billion ($1.20) -0.40

Centrus Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Covia. Centrus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and Covia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 22.41% -19.27% 13.95% Covia -129.70% -144.87% -19.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Centrus Energy and Covia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Covia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Covia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Its LEU is a component that is used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified mineral-based and material solutions. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Industrial. The Energy segment offers the oil and gas industry a comprehensive portfolio of raw frac sand, value-added-proppants, well-cementing additives, gravel-packing media and drilling mud additives. The Industrial segment provides raw, value-added and custom-blended products to the glass, ceramics, metals, coatings, polymers, construction, foundry, filtration, sports and recreation and various other industries. The company was founded on June 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

