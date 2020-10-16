Head to Head Survey: Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) vs. Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) and Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Psychemedics alerts:

47.3% of Psychemedics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Anpac Bio-Medical Science shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Psychemedics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Psychemedics and Anpac Bio-Medical Science, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Anpac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Psychemedics and Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics $37.68 million 0.62 $1.54 million N/A N/A Anpac Bio-Medical Science $1.56 million 25.27 -$14.52 million N/A N/A

Psychemedics has higher revenue and earnings than Anpac Bio-Medical Science.

Profitability

This table compares Psychemedics and Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics -7.01% -7.31% -4.48% Anpac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It provides screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines, as well as opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their children's drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations, as well as school and government entities. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.