Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

HTBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. B.Riley Securit reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

NASDAQ HTBX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,535,217. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 579.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Heat Biologics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.