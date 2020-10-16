Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Receives Buy Rating from B.Riley Securit

B.Riley Securit restated their buy rating on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HTBX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heat Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley Securities started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Heat Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heat Biologics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.33.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Shares of HTBX remained flat at $$1.32 on Wednesday. 9,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,535,217. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. Heat Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 579.28% and a negative return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,350 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Heat Biologics by 56.1% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,246,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 807,595 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics during the second quarter worth about $370,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.