HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.75 ($71.47).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €53.66 ($63.13) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.80. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a fifty-two week high of €70.02 ($82.38).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

