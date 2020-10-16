HeidelbergCement’s (HDELY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Main First Bank upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HeidelbergCement will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.