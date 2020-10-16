Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Helios Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.60.

HLIO opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In other news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $118,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545 shares of company stock valued at $268,236 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

