Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €37.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) received a €37.00 ($43.53) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 27.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hellofresh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.39 ($62.81).

HFG stock traded up €0.60 ($0.71) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €51.05 ($60.06). 1,007,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,734. Hellofresh has a 52-week low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 52-week high of €53.35 ($62.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of €43.21 and a 200-day moving average of €40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

