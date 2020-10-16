Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HP. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Shares of HP stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 919.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 161.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 70.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

