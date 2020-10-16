HempCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $2,488.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,375.69 or 0.99980096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001327 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000621 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00125706 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00025949 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000330 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 258,869,916 coins and its circulating supply is 258,734,766 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

