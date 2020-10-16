HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HENKY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Monday. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

HENKEL AG & CO/S stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,650. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.69. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $24.90.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

