HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to a reduce rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

