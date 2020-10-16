Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,171,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after buying an additional 736,637 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,278,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 578,462 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,309,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,902,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 325,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

HRTX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. 2,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,430. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.63. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $26.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.52% and a negative net margin of 157.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.