Hi Mutual Society Price Hits $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $44,671.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.20 or 0.04802758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00031337 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

HMC is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

