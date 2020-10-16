Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Sells $275,150.00 in Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $275,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $877.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.80. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on Hibbett Sports to $39.50 in a report on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,034,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 327,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 152,352 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,593,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 255,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 118,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,333,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

