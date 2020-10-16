Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Sells $275,150.00 in Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $275,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $877.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.80. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,034,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 327,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 152,352 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,593,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 255,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 118,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,333,000.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
