Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 30th

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has increased its dividend by 1.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SNLN stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84.

