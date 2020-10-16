Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $89.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00.

HLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $102.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.65.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.00, a PEG ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,426,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,175,000 after buying an additional 14,168,234 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,162,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $201,489,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $88,875,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

