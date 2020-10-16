HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.65

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.65 and traded as low as $13.42. HMN Financial shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 808 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of HMN Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $65.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 7.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HMN Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 152,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 190,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

