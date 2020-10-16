Holders Technology plc (HDT.L) (LON:HDT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.26

Holders Technology plc (HDT.L) (LON:HDT)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.26 and traded as low as $38.75. Holders Technology plc (HDT.L) shares last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.30.

Get Holders Technology plc (HDT.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Holders Technology plc (HDT.L)’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes special laminates and materials, equipment, and supplies for printed circuit board (PCB) industry in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through PCB and LED segments. The company also distributes LED-related components, and lighting products and lighting solutions for the lighting industry.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Holders Technology plc (HDT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holders Technology plc (HDT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.