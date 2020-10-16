Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 627.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOMB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,360. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

