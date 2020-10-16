Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.00

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.00 and traded as high as $22.85. Home Capital Group shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 194,861 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCG shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Home Capital Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.01.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$132.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group Inc will post 3.4616617 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.