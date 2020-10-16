Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.4% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,663,000 after buying an additional 46,766 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,655,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $288.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

