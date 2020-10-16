Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lessened by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

NYSE HD opened at $288.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

