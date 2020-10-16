Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.92.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 12.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,210,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 117,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 14.9% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,765,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,835,000 after purchasing an additional 358,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.