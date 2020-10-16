Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.92.
Shares of HST opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 12.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,210,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 117,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 14.9% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,765,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,835,000 after purchasing an additional 358,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Host Hotels and Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.
