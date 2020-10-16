Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.73 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 34,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $451,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,737. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 728,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,754. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 33.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 114,342 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 114,434 shares during the period.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

