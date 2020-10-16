Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

TWNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,823. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $256.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $81,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 728,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,754 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 33.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 114,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 114,434 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,437,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after purchasing an additional 326,359 shares during the period.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

