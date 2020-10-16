Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.70. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 988,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,539,000 after buying an additional 665,544 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 871,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,084,000 after purchasing an additional 587,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,886,000 after purchasing an additional 585,827 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,382,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 242,360 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

