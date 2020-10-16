Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

NYSE HPP opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 896.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 462,467 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 43,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

