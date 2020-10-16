Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $475.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target lifted by Truist from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HUM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $459.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $437.43.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $435.36 on Tuesday. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $440.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $408.95 and a 200-day moving average of $388.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Humana by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Humana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

