Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 724.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. 24,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.