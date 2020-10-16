Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Huntsman traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 15902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $46,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 724.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

