Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Lowered to Hold at Danske

Danske cut shares of Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Husqvarna in a research report on Monday, September 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Husqvarna to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Husqvarna alerts:

OTCMKTS:HSQVY opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. Husqvarna has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

About Husqvarna

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.