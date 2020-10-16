HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HUYA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. HUYA has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 1.17.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.41. HUYA had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,192,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,350,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in HUYA by 2,900.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 991,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after purchasing an additional 958,518 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

