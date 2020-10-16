(HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of (HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
HYLN stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.88. 42,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,674. (HYLN) has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $58.66.
About (HYLN)
