(HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of (HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

HYLN stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.88. 42,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,674. (HYLN) has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $58.66.

Get (HYLN) alerts:

About (HYLN)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. is blank check company. It intends to search for a target business in energy industry. Tortoise Acquisition was founded on November 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for (HYLN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (HYLN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.