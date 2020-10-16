Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €490.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €440.00 ($517.65) price target on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Shares of Hypoport stock opened at €552.00 ($649.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €205.50 ($241.76) and a 1 year high of €580.00 ($682.35). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €503.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €410.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.28.

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.