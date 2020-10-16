HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HYRE. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HyreCar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

HyreCar stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.24. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 268.89% and a negative net margin of 82.29%. Equities analysts expect that HyreCar will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

