Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INVE. TheStreet upgraded Identiv from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Identiv in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Identiv has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.80.

NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.24. 1,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,128. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Identiv stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Identiv worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

