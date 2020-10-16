IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives $33.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IGIFF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IGM Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on IGM Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised IGM Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGIFF remained flat at $$24.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 75 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $30.55.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.